LSV Asset Management Has $168.76 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,916,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735,265 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $168,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 532,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

