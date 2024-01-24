Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STLD opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

