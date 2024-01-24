OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OFG traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

