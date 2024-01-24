OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.
OFG Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OFG traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $38.47.
In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
