LSV Asset Management Sells 29,506 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,506 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.99% of AutoNation worth $128,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,587. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.