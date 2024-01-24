LSV Asset Management Sells 40,290 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,290 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Discover Financial Services worth $166,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $109,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.61. 455,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

