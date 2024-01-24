Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monro Price Performance

MNRO stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 133,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monro

Monro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.