M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $140,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.48. 150,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,440. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.