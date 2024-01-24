LSV Asset Management Sells 54,475 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,475 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.54% of BorgWarner worth $145,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

