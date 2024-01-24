EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 314,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

