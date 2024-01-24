Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

