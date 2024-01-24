iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 1,093,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

