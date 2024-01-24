PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $46,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.