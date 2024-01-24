Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $580.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

