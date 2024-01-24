Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Veritex Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of VBTX stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 181,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75.
Insider Activity at Veritex
In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
