Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 181,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.