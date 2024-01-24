Signaturefd LLC Buys 86 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 161,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

