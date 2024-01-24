Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.