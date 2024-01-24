ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $765.00 to $870.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $770.90 and last traded at $765.90, with a volume of 356798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $753.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

