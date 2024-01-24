Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

