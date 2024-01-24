The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,329. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.