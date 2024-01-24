Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $334,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.