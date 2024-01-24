Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day moving average is $310.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

