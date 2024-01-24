Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

