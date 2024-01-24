Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.67.

TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

