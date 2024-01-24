Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. 1,190,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

