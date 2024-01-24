HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 923 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

