HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

