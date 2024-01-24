Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

