US Bancorp DE Has $24.96 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.83.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.