Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
