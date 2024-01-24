Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after acquiring an additional 439,360 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

PSX stock opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

