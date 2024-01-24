Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $93,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after buying an additional 439,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

PSX opened at $131.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.