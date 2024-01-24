Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.