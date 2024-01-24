EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

