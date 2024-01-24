EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 53,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,701. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

