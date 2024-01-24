EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,887. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

