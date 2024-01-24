EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.49. 543,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $478.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

