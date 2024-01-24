EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.22. 1,521,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,225. The company has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.82 and a one year high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.