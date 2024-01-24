Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

