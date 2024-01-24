EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. 1,074,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.