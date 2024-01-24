EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,895,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.