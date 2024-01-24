Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 277,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

