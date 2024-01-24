Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.