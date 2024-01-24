EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 2,339,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

