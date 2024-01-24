Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Unilever by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 677,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

