Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

