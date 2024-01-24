Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.53. 56,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,577. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

