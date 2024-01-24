Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 502 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 600,367 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

