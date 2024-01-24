KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $0.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,015.50 or 0.99888227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,740,947 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,741,343.28788935. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01705519 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.