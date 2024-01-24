Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $159.22 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.