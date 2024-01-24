Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 5.4 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.